Butylphenyl methylpropional (which is also referred to as lilial) is a common fragrance, which was banned in the EU in 2020 after being classified as a ‘Carcinogenic, Mutagenic or Reprotoxic (CMR) 1B substance.’

Why is this concerning? According to Northumbria University, “CMRs are chronically toxic and pose a serious threat to human health.” Carcinogenic chemicals can cause or promote cancers, mutagenic chemicals can cause genetic mutations and reprotoxic chemicals can damage the reproductive process.

This means that the use of CMR substances are prohibited unless they meet certain exemption criteria. Products containing butylphenyl methylpropional will now be prohibited from being placed on the market by 1st March 2022 in EU countries and Northern Ireland.