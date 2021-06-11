Yep, TikTokers are claiming that they can achieve one of this season’s biggest haircut trends in just short of 60 seconds.

The trick involves tying your hair into a ponytail right on the top of your head. Then, you cut along the ponytail in a straight line. When you take the ponytail out, your hair should fall into a layered mullet.

One video that’s particularly popular is by TikTok user @effervescingelephant, which has gathered 3.8 million views (and counting). The social media platform is also filled with countless other videos all attempting the one-minute mullet.