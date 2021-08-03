Tag the words “collaboration” and “limited edition” onto any beauty launch and you’re bound to cause a frenzy. The latest release comes from hair maestros Ouai and fragrance experts Byredo for the sequel to their already successful collaboration. The first drop saw a dry shampoo become an instant sell-out. After much demand from fans, a second drop was released which swiftly flew off the shelves once again. So why was it such a hit? Ouai had taken its bestselling dry shampoo, known for absorbing oils, adding lift and cleansing the hair and scalp, and added Byredo’s iconic Mojave Ghost scent.

Now, for the second product launch of this iconic collaboration, the powerhouse duo is releasing a leave-in conditioner and, thankfully, it’ll be scented with the same Mojave Ghost scent. This popular fragrance contains top notes of ambrette, middle notes of magnolia, sandalwood and violet and base notes of cedarwood, chantilly musk and amber.

Ouai’s Leave-In Conditioner is a bestseller, thanks to its ability to hydrate and condition hair. Even better, it is formulated with amino acids and vitamin E to nourish, strengthen and protect hair against environmental and heat damage, and also lends a helping hand to detangling. Bound to be another instant sell-out, we managed to get our hands on a bottle of the leave-in conditioner and put it to the test. Here are our honest thoughts.

Lucy Partington, beauty editor

“When I tell you that I still think about the Ouai x Byredo Dry Shampoo most days, I’m not lying. Not just because it’s one of the greatest collaborations of all time, but also because I have severe regret about the fact that I stupidly only bought one back-up bottle, which I used up many months ago. “Now, though, the void has been filled with the launch of this new leave-in conditioner – the smell alone is reason enough to buy it, but the fact it also leaves my hair looking and feeling silky smooth and hydrated is just an excellent added benefit in my humble opinion. I wish the Mojave Ghost scent was a little bit stronger, but either way, it’s so addictive and I love it so much.”

Hanna Ibraheem, senior beauty writer

“The hype of Ouai and Byredo’s first collaboration was hard to miss. The dry shampoo was plastered all over social media, with everybody praising its ability to cleanse greasy roots and, most importantly, its incredible scent. Thankfully, the second limited-edition release from this dreamy collaboration, a leave-in conditioner, includes the same iconic Mojave Ghost scent. “The first time I used it, I sprayed it onto damp, towel dried hair. Ouai advises spritzing it onto your lengths and then brushing through your hair to ensure product distribution on your roots without having to spray directly onto that area. I left my hair to air dry as normal and have to admit, I couldn’t stop sniffing my hair. Every time I moved, I was hit with a wave of its warm and rich scent. “Even better, when my hair was dry, it felt soft, smooth and, surprisingly, the scent lingered longer than I thought it would. It’s definitely a nice way to add a little luxe touch to your hair routine.”

