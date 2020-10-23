This major announcement is going to make beauty recycling so much easier

While we’re educating ourselves on how to recycle properly, there’s one area that seems to be lagging behind: bathroom products.

According to Recycle Now, only 50% of bathroom packaging is being recycled. Which is even more shocking when you hear that we manage to recycle 90% of products in our kitchens.

To help make recycling bathroom products easier than ever, P&G has announced its first ever reusable and refillable aluminium bottle system.