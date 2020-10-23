This major announcement is going to make beauty recycling so much easier
- Posted by
- Hanna Ibraheem
- Published
Despite an increased awareness of recycling effectively, we fall short when it comes to our bathrooms. But a new announcement from P&G could change that…
While we’re educating ourselves on how to recycle properly, there’s one area that seems to be lagging behind: bathroom products.
According to Recycle Now, only 50% of bathroom packaging is being recycled. Which is even more shocking when you hear that we manage to recycle 90% of products in our kitchens.
To help make recycling bathroom products easier than ever, P&G has announced its first ever reusable and refillable aluminium bottle system.
Set to launch in 2021, this new system will see P&G brands (including Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Herbal Essences and Aussie) sit on shop shelves in 100% aluminium bottles that are both reusable and recyclable. Aluminium has previously been praised for its reusable properties and The Aluminium Association says that 75% of all aluminium ever produced is still in use today.
But that’s not all: when you run out of your shampoo or conditioner, you can purchase a recyclable refill pouch (which is made using 60% less plastic compared to a standard brand bottle) to top them up.
The new initiative, which was announced at the Reuters Responsible Business Summit, will see P&G Beauty reduce virgin plastic usage by 50% in shampoo and conditioner bottles by the end of 2021. What’s more, this new system will result in 300 million fewer virgin plastic bottles being produced yearly.
A pretty good effort, if you ask us.
Main image: Getty