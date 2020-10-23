Hair

This major announcement is going to make beauty recycling so much easier

Posted by
Hanna Ibraheem
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites
p-g-launch-refillable-shampoo-conditioner-bottles

Despite an increased awareness of recycling effectively, we fall short when it comes to our bathrooms. But a new announcement from P&G could change that…

While we’re educating ourselves on how to recycle properly, there’s one area that seems to be lagging behind: bathroom products.

According to Recycle Now, only 50% of bathroom packaging is being recycled. Which is even more shocking when you hear that we manage to recycle 90% of products in our kitchens.

To help make recycling bathroom products easier than ever, P&G has announced its first ever reusable and refillable aluminium bottle system.

Set to launch in 2021, this new system will see P&G brands (including Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Herbal Essences and Aussie) sit on shop shelves in 100% aluminium bottles that are both reusable and recyclable. Aluminium has previously been praised for its reusable properties and The Aluminium Association says that 75% of all aluminium ever produced is still in use today.

You may also like

Everything you need to know about recycling beauty products and plastics in your bathroom

But that’s not all: when you run out of your shampoo or conditioner, you can purchase a recyclable refill pouch (which is made using 60% less plastic compared to a standard brand bottle) to top them up.

The new initiative, which was announced at the Reuters Responsible Business Summit, will see P&G Beauty reduce virgin plastic usage by 50% in shampoo and conditioner bottles by the end of 2021. What’s more, this new system will result in 300 million fewer virgin plastic bottles being produced yearly.

A pretty good effort, if you ask us.

You may also like

Best refillable beauty products for a more sustainable beauty routine

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Main image: Getty