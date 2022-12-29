“If you’re already blonde, consider a temporary wash of pastel pink to dip your toe into Barbiecore. Pink tones need to be applied to lighter bases so have your stylist add highlights first if you want to try a pink shade on darker hair,” advises Smith.

“Pastel pink fades very quickly, so have your colourist mix you a pigmented conditioner to take home to top things up when you wash your hair. I love the Evo Fab Pro system for incredible shine and customisable tones.”

If this is your first time considering a colour change (and what a colour change it is), don’t rush. Instead, speak with your colourist at length to make sure you’re both on the same page about the type of pink you want, whether it has warm or cool undertones and how saturated the final effect should be. Inspiration pictures are always helpful references, too. With any big change, communication is key!