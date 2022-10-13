During pregnancy, my hair became long, luscious and shiny. When my daughter was only three months old and I was just getting into the swing and demands of motherhood, my hair became thin, dry and straw-like.

Within days I noticed bald patches on my temples. This wasn’t something I could conceal – I was reminded of it every day when I looked in the mirror or touched my scalp. There was nowhere to hide. I felt embarrassed and stripped of my identity. I just didn’t feel like myself anymore.

Throughout pregnancy and birth, my body had gone through so many changes, some of which I was still coming to terms with, but this felt like the last straw. I felt like I had lost control, and without knowing what to expect next, I felt helpless against the relentless cycle of postpartum hair loss.