And with it being the middle of January, payday is still a distant dream and you’re forced to reckon with the current state of your hair each and every day.

While the easiest option would be to take your hair out and get it redone, the January pinch that many of us are experiencing means we don’t really want to spend £200-300 getting our hair done right now – which means we must make do with what we have. But how?

Well, there are actually a few ways to give your protective style a refresh, even if you are unable to redo it at the moment.

To give you (and myself, to be honest) the much-needed haircare tips we’re all craving, Stylist spoke to Natalya Moosa, a qualified hair practitioner and founder of The Organic Afro and Keshia East, hair and beauty expert and founder of No Knot, about their best advice for refreshing your protective style so your hair doesn’t have to suffer until the money hits your account at the end of the month.