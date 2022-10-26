“This is how protective styling impacted my relationship with my natural hair”

Whenever I decide to get my hair done, I spend a week or so browsing through Pinterest, waiting for the perfect style to grace my feed. The process is always the same: I find a few protective hairstyles that I like and whittle them down to the one I think will suit me the most. Four to five weeks later, I subject myself to the same process all over again.

For me, protective styling isn’t about giving my hair a break, it’s a way of life. Protective styles are popular because of their versatility – there are so many to choose from. As well as promoting hair health, they aim to reduce the stress of environmental factors on natural hair but when done in excess or left in too long, they can cause hair damage. I grew up believing that my hair needed to be styled because that’s how it always was.