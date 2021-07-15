“I wash my hair every three or four days and massage the shampoo into my scalp before rinsing it out. I then go in with the conditioner and will let that sit for a few minutes before washing it out. Afterwards, I gently brush it with a comb and let it air dry.

“My skin in general is quite reactive and delicate so I am always looking for products that are gentle yet effective and these two formulas have been really doing well with my sensitive scalp.

“I never used to care for my scalp much, until I started to see my hair become damaged and dealt with scalp irritation. This made me realise that we can’t forget about this part of our body. I now focus on gentle products, as well as a pre-wash oil treatment on my scalp at least once a week, and it’s healthier than ever.”