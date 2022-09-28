The trending rebirth blonde hair colour embraces natural roots and sunlit highlights
If you’re trying to extend time between appointments, listen in.
It happens almost overnight. The weather drops, the nights draw in and the final Aperol is ordered on the last day that’s warm enough for a T-shirt. Autumn, in all of its breezy, rainy glory, is upon us once again.
As is natural when the leaves turn brown and an umbrella becomes a perma-accessory, our thoughts turn to warmth and cosiness – from the fleecy pyjamas we slip on at the end of the day to how we approach our hair and beauty routines. This autumn, we’ve seen burnished brunette, fire-toned coppers and spiced bronde shades take to the fore. Soft and inviting, they’ve replaced the cooler icy-toned colours we gulped up in the summer.
One hair colour gaining popularity, rebirth blonde as it’s been dubbed, is a middle ground between the cashmere-toned blondes of spring and summer and the natural depth of ever-cooling autumn.
“This shade is inspired by the way the sun plays on naturally fair hair,” explains Tom Smith, stylist, presenter and Evo international creative director. “If you were blonde as a child, take a look at old photos to see how those natural highlights popped out of nowhere on family holidays and during the summer.”
“This natural shade of blonde is toned according to your complexion. The important element here is to have your highlights done softly and irregularly, in a way that imitates natural hair with extremely fine strands clustered together or scattered apart.
“Focus on keeping the hair around your face and parting the lightest while retaining depth underneath for a natural and relaxed look. From birth to rebirth.”
To further extend the time between appointments, it’s important to take a recce of the products you’re using at home. Glosses and glazes are effective options to reinject shine and pigment into your colour, as well as a toning shampoo that doesn’t strip your hair of moisture and health at the same time.
For double brownie points, a pre-shampoo treatment can also help protect your colour: I’ve had great experiences with the Color Wow Dream Filter Treatment, £26, and the R+Co Gemstone Pre-Shampoo Color Protect Masque, £29.
Finally, hair that’s been coloured, either at home or in the salon, will require a renewed focus on adding nourishment. Bond builders like Olaplex No.3, £28, the K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask, from £9, and Living Proof Triple Bond Complex, from £19, are brilliant science-led products with a long rap sheet of benefits.
