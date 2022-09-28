It happens almost overnight. The weather drops, the nights draw in and the final Aperol is ordered on the last day that’s warm enough for a T-shirt. Autumn, in all of its breezy, rainy glory, is upon us once again.

As is natural when the leaves turn brown and an umbrella becomes a perma-accessory, our thoughts turn to warmth and cosiness – from the fleecy pyjamas we slip on at the end of the day to how we approach our hair and beauty routines. This autumn, we’ve seen burnished brunette, fire-toned coppers and spiced bronde shades take to the fore. Soft and inviting, they’ve replaced the cooler icy-toned colours we gulped up in the summer.