Rosé Aperol Spritz hair is going to be this summer’s big beauty trend
Inspired by Busy Philipps’ vibrant new hair colour, expect to see the Rosé Aperol Spritz look in a pub garden near you very soon…
Dreaming of soaking up some sun in a balmy pub garden with your friends? Us too, although this wild May weather means that we may have to wait a little while before we can make our Aperol Spritz-based dreams a reality.
That is, of course, unless we follow Busy Philipps’ lead and turn to our local’s cocktail (or mocktail) menu for a little hair colour inspiration.
Showing off her new look on Instagram, Philipps wrote: “Your mom dyed her hair pink JUST to go with this hot @stjohnknits suit because the look she was going for was ‘supervillain lady who lunches.’
“DID I NAIL IT?!”
And, later that night, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Philipps explained that the hue had been created to mirror those seen in an Aperol Spritz.
Personally, we think that Philipps’ coral pink locks look more like a Rosé Aperol Spritz. You know, that orangey-pink twist on the classic cocktail which comes from swapping the fizz (aka the prosecco) for a rosé wine? That one.
No matter what you prefer to call it, though, there’s no denying that Philipps’ look has gone down an absolute storm on social media. And, as such, it seems highly likely that we will be seeing plenty of Rosé Aperol Spritz hair converts in a pub garden near us very soon.
Zoë Irwin, colour trend expert at Wella Professionals, explains: “For summer we are seeing a bigger saturation of colour – colour is more intense.
“This Rosé Aperol Spritz ‘do is a blend of pink and coral, taking the two tones and creating a tone in between. People are coming out of the pandemic with a much stronger desire for vibrant colour, and the big colour trends for this summer have been developed by looking at the incredibly intense digital bright colours and tones we are now accustomed to seeing on our TV screens.”
Irwin continues: “I call this trend Joyous Brights, because there’s a more carefree feeling to the hair; we’ve been inside for so long, people are up for being experimental, and these highly-saturated tones boast that same lightness as people’s attitudes – it’s so much more playful.”
Adam Reed, UK editorial ambassador for L’Oréal Professionnel, adds: “We’ve been in the midst of a pastel hair trend for a while now and I’m so excited to see the hues brighten and pop for summer after a year in lockdown.
“Not only is the colour vibrant and fun for the summer, but also has a beautiful fade-out offering so many different colours with one look.”
Tempted to try this feel-good colour for yourself? Here’s what you need to know.
How are the shades of pink in Rosé Aperol Spritz hair different to the usual candyfloss hues?
“This hair colour has beautiful, brightly toned coral hues that really pop compared to the rose gold and pink champagne trends that have gained popularity over the last few years,” says Reed.
“The beauty of this look is the versatility of the colour – this can be anything from bright orangey, red and copper hues through to corals and can be placed either in light and face framing highlights or as an all-over colour. The possibilities are endless.”
Irwin adds: “The way this is achieved is by using the same colours that are used for candy floss pink shades, but they’re not diluted down as much when the hairdresser mixes the formula. It’s also left on for a longer time to achieve the result.”
Who would suit the Rosé Aperol Spritz trend best?
Reed says: “I love this bright, coral meets orange hue because it’s such a versatile colour that can be tweaked and personalised to suit every individual. Always have a thorough consultation with your stylist before any colour change to discuss maintenance and how this look will work on your hair type and natural colour.
“Those with already lighter hair colours may opt for a super vibrant platinum meets coral colour pop, whilst those with darker bases could look to richer shades of orange or mixes of coral and strawberry tones to yield a bright orange-pink.”
Irwin cautions: “Hair needs to be quite pale for this look – so bleached or lightened hair would be best.”
What should you ask your hairdresser for?
“The most important part of any colour change is having a thorough consultation with your stylist and it’s always helpful to have a few photos of the colour and look you have in mind to discuss,” says Reed.
“It’s always important to take into account your base colour; for instance if you are a darker base, ensure you discuss the best route to the colour you would like whilst ensuring the integrity of hair is at the forefront.”
Irwin adds: “Definitely take a picture like this to show your hairdresser, or even a moodboard if you feel inspired by other things. Ask for a colour that is in between a pink and a peach. My favourite colours for creating this colour are Wella Professionals Color Fresh Create Hyper Coral and Wella Professionals Color Fresh Create High Magenta (salon-only products).”
How do you keep the colour looking fresh?
Reed explains: “When having hair professionally coloured, the most important part of maintenance is using a premium quality, professional shampoo and conditioner. I love the L’Oréal Professionnel Serie Expert Vitamino range, as it contains hero ingredient resveratrol which helps to maintain colour vibrancy.
“If you are looking at heat styling this look, ensure hair is prepped and primed to prevent heat damage and remain healthy. A great choice is the new L’Oréal Professionnel Blow-dry Fluidifier which not only protects from heat but also helps keep hair styled to perfection. Incorporate a weekly mask into your routine such as L’Oréal Professionnel Serie Expert Absolut Repair Mask to help protect and strengthen hair to keep it at optimum health.”
Irwin, meanwhile, says: “I would send my clients home with a couple of Wella Professionals Color Fresh Masks (£15.90) – the Wella Professionals Color Fresh Mask Copper Glow and Wella Professionals Color Fresh Mask Pink so they can experiment at home in between salon visits.
“These are incredible conditioning masks that deposit temporary colour that will last up to 10 washes and they fade ‘true to tone’ which basically means they will just become a paler version of what you originally put on your hair, rather than the colour altering over time. I’d recommend mixing two parts Copper Glow, and one part Pink to get this tone.”
She adds: “A tip I always recommend is to paint the mixture onto a paper towel to see if you are happy with the colour and adjust it to your liking. Along with the original Color Fresh range, these are the only colour products I would recommend people use at home because they will not compromise the hair, and work as a solution to keep your hair looking amazing in between colours, or even have a bit of fun.”
Images: Getty