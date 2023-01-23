Hailed as the It oil for hair growth, the Mielle Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil, £10.95, is a hot commodity right now. Never on the shelf, and with over 42.7 million views on TikTok alone, it just may be the hardest oil to get hold of.

I’m on a hair growth mission and, of course, my TikTok For You page is very much aware of this. With every scroll, I see another clip raving about the wonders of this particular product. The proclaimed results are bold, with some individuals saying they have seen increased hair growth within a matter of weeks. “I’ve only been using this for a little over a month, and I’ve already seen tremendous hair growth,” TikTok creator Alix Earle said in a recent video to her 3.9 million followers. I was both excited and sceptical, but very intrigued to try the oil myself.