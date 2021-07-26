Rosewood balayage is the new hair trend for 2021 (and it’s catwalk-approved)
There has been a 163% spike in demand for red hair since the release of Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, but the rosewood balayage look might just be the best way to take on the beauty trend…
With a cool 81% ‘fresh’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Marvel’s Black Widow – starring Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh – has proven a hit with critics and fans alike. And it has, too, sparked an unprecedented surge in demand for red hair dye.
That’s right; according to the website Justmylook, there has been a 163% spike in demand for the colour since the film’s release. But, if you’ve found yourself tempted to embrace the red side for yourself, why not take things one step further?
We’re talking, of course, about the head-turning rosewood balayage trend.
Yet another gorgeous form of balayage, this blossoming red hair trend will see your colourist hand-paint a mixture of auburn, strawberry and rose tones directly onto your locks to create a gorgeously natural and multi-dimensional effect.
As it’s such a customisable colour, it’s a hue that can be adapted to suit any and all – so it’s little wonder that it’s proving incredibly popular on social media.
Ciara, Keke Palmer and Ashley Benson are among those who’ve embraced the rosewood balayage trend, with their new looks garnering plenty of likes on Instagram.
But, before you go thinking this is a just-for-summer trend, think again; Gigi Hadid opened and closed the Versace autumn/winter 2021 runway with her own rosewood balayage in check.
Fendi, too, had their models go red for the runway – and let’s not forget that Dua Lipa donned her own red wig for a big fashion campaign.
Check it out:
Considering that rosewood balayage has taken centre stage on the autumn/winter 2021 catwalks, this solidifies it as a huge beauty trend for the colder seasons to come – which means it’s a look that will see you all the way through summer and far beyond.
Anyone else suddenly in the mood to book an appointment at their local salon?
Images: Getty