Rosewood balayage is the new hair trend for 2021 (and it’s catwalk-approved)

With a cool 81% ‘fresh’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Marvel’s Black Widow – starring Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh – has proven a hit with critics and fans alike. And it has, too, sparked an unprecedented surge in demand for red hair dye.

That’s right; according to the website Justmylook, there has been a 163% spike in demand for the colour since the film’s release. But, if you’ve found yourself tempted to embrace the red side for yourself, why not take things one step further?