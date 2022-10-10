Whether you’re a Strava enthusiast or just committed to moving your body a few times a week, more props to you for sticking with your running routine. It’s not easy, but it is one of the best things we can do for our hearts, bones and mental health.

However, there’s something to be said for setting up correctly. Do you have reflective protective gear if you’re running in dark or difficult conditions? Have you eaten before you set out? Did you remember to apply SPF regardless of sunshine or cloud? And, importantly, is your hair tied back comfortably?