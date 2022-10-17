It always went a little bit like this: post-hair washing, drying and detangling, my mum would scoop up a generous amount of coconut oil, rub it between her palms and proceed to attack my scalp. I say ‘attack’ because her force was really quite something. Massaging the oil with her fingers and the palm of her hands, she applied pressure to the centre point of my scalp. Though it felt like hours, it was likely only a 10-minute process.

As a child, my hair was staggeringly thick – so much so that combing it felt like a chore. My mum still complains about how much her arms would hurt when she had to wash my hair or tackle the tangles. Yet, despite the trouble, coconut oil was a non-negotiable part of Hair Wash Sundays.

In some ways, it was the most loving experience we shared. Not to discount the other, more tender mother-daughter moments we’ve had, but the thel maalish (hair oil massage) has to be one of the most memorable. It felt insignificant at the time, but I look back at these moments with deep fondness. Even now, at 27 years old, I find myself running downstairs with a comb and our small container of coconut oil, asking my mum for a scalp massage and tight braid to restore my overworked locks.