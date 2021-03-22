If your lockdown root regrowth is out of control, fear not! You might actually be on the cusp of one of 2021’s biggest trends. Slightly more refined than your bog-standard lockdown regrowth, shadow roots are one of the chicest and most low-maintenance colour trends for the new season, and when the salons reopen, we’ll be first in line to give our roots a reboot. Here, two of the country’s top colourists give us their take on the trend.

First, we fell in love with balayage, the easiest way to add a little light into your locks, no touch-ups required. Then, reverse balayage came on the scene, with roots being darkened rather than the tips lightened.