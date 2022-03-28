For a minute there, it looked like everything I once loved was going to be deemed cheugy. An aggressively deep side-part: cheugy. Skinny jeans: cheugy. Looking like you made any sort of effort besides rolling out of bed: cheugy. I’m not saying these trends were universal hits (I would pay good money to never don a pair of drainpipe jeans ever again) but I didn’t realise they constituted such a failing of taste to have an entire word made-up to condemn them.

Last year, Gen-Z TikTok users asked the seminal question: is blonde hair cheugy? A higher maintenance colour, blonde hair can necessitate toning, refreshing and touch-up appointments – an aesthetic at odds with the minimal-effort get-up favoured today. Then, they came for side parts.