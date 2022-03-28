Kristen Stewart Oscars 2022
Hair

The 2022 Oscars proved that side partings are finally back in favour

Deemed cheugy by TikTok last year, side partings ruled the red carpet last night.

For a minute there, it looked like everything I once loved was going to be deemed cheugy. An aggressively deep side-part: cheugy. Skinny jeans: cheugy. Looking like you made any sort of effort besides rolling out of bed: cheugy. I’m not saying these trends were universal hits (I would pay good money to never don a pair of drainpipe jeans ever again) but I didn’t realise they constituted such a failing of taste to have an entire word made-up to condemn them. 

Last year, Gen-Z TikTok users asked the seminal question: is blonde hair cheugy? A higher maintenance colour, blonde hair can necessitate toning, refreshing and touch-up appointments – an aesthetic at odds with the minimal-effort get-up favoured today. Then, they came for side parts. 

A seemingly inconsequential hair choice – namely, whether you flick it to one side or not – side parts were relegated to the heap, while the clomping running trainers my mum forced me into came roaring back. Did it make sense? No. Did it hurt? Of course. 

So, when I tuned into the Oscars news this morning, I was more than pleased to see side parts on the likes of Billie Eilish, Zoë Kravitz and Mindy Kaling. I was vindicated. 

Here are the 15 side parts I revelled in most from the ceremony. Enjoy. 

  1. 1.

    Billie Eilish

    Billie Eilish Oscars 2022

    Oscar winner Billie Eilish attending the 94th Academy Awards ceremony.

  2. 2.

    Zoë Kravitz

    Zoe Kravitz Oscars 2022

    The Batman actor Zoë Kravitz attending the 94th Academy Awards ceremony.

  3. 3.

    Mindy Kaling

    Mindy Kaling Oscars 2022

    Actor, writer and producer Mindy Kaling attending the 94th Academy Awards ceremony.

  4. 4.

    Tati Gabrielle

    Tati Gabrielle Oscars 2022

    Star of You Tati Gabrielle attending the 94th Academy Awards ceremony.

  1. 5.

    Laura Harrier

    Laura Harrier Oscars 2022

    Spiderman: Homecoming actor Laura Harrier attending the 94th Academy Awards ceremony.

  2. 6.

    Jessica Chastain

    Jessica Chastain Oscars 2022

    Scenes From A Marriage actor Jessica Chastain attending the 94th Academy Awards ceremony.

  3. 7.

    Kristen Stewart

    Kristen Stewart Oscars 2022

    Spencer actor Kristen Stewart attending the 94th Academy Awards ceremony.

  4. 8.

    Diana Silvers

    Diana Silvers Oscars 2022

    Star of Space Force and Birds Of Paradise Diana Silvers attending the 94th Academy Awards ceremony.

  5. 9.

    Nicole Kidman

    Nicole Kidman Oscars 2022

    Nine Perfect Strangers and The Undoing star Nicole Kidman attending the 94th Academy Awards ceremony.

  1. 10.

    Taylor Hill

    Taylor Hill Oscars 2022

    Model Taylor Hill attending the 94th Academy Awards ceremony.

  2. 11.

    Rita Ora

    Rita Ora Oscars 2022

    Singer Rita Ora attending the 94th Academy Awards ceremony.

  3. 12.

    Maude Apatow

    Maude Apatow Oscars 2022

    Euphoria actor Maude Apatow attending the 94th Academy Awards ceremony.

  4. 13.

    Halsey

    Halsey Oscars 2022

    Singer-songwriter Halsey attending the 94th Academy Awards ceremony.

  5. 14.

    Penélope Cruz

    Penélope Cruz Oscars 2022

    Actor Penélope Cruz attending the 94th Academy Awards ceremony.

  6. 15.

    Sienna Miller

    Sienna Miller Oscars 2022

    Actor Sienna Miller attending the 94th Academy Awards ceremony.

