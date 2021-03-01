Hair

Best celebrity side-parting hairstyles, from Anna Taylor-Joy to Regina King

Posted by
Hanna Ibraheem
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites
Anna Taylor-Joy at the Golden Globes 2021

Despite being ‘cancelled’ by Gen Z, celebrities have proven that side partings aren’t going anywhere. Here, we round up our favourite hairstyles.

Side partings. They’ve been the subject of many debates lately, after Gen Z deemed the hairstyle ‘old’ and ‘out of touch’ on TikTok. The declaration kickstarted a tug of war between Gen Z and millennials – but Hollywood has had the final say.

Yep, celebrities have proven that side partings still reign supreme, after they emerged as one of the biggest trends on the Golden Globes 2021 red carpet.

Side partings have long been the hairstyle of choice for red carpet beauty. Even better, this year’s interpretations saw countless celebrities opt for dramatic, deep-set side partings that sat closer to their temple.

From Amanda Seyfried’s tumbling old Hollywood glamour curls and Awkwafina’s 70s-inspired look to Emma Corrin’s pixie crop and Sarah Paulson’s sleek bob, we round up our favourite side-parting looks from the night.

You may also like

Hair colour inspiration: Sarah Hyland has dyed her signature brunette hair to copper red

Celebrity hairstyles with side partings

  • Anna Taylor Joy

    Anna Taylor-Joy, who won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Limited Series, wore her long hair down with loose curls at the end. It was styled into a stern, neat parting that was tucked behind one ear.

  • Regina King

    Regina King showed just how chic a deep-set parting can be, taking hers right up to her temple. 

  • Amanda Seyfried

    Channeling old-school Hollywood glamour, Amanda Seyfried’s side parting fell into big, bouncy curls.

  • Awkwafina

    Hairstylist Marcus Francis took inspiration from Jerry Hall in the late 60s/early 70s to create Awkwafina’s hair look.

  • Emma Corrin

    One of our favourite looks from the night, The Crown actor Emma Corrin’s Golden Globes look was inspired by a Pierrot clown. Hairstylist Daniel Martin swept her hair into a side parting and kept the top sections shiny and sleek.

  • Margot Robbie

    Keeping it chic and simple, Margot Robbie’s lob was tucked neatly behind one ear. Hairstylist Bryce Scarlett also added subtle volume so that her hair didn’t lie completely flat.

  • Sarah Paulson

    Bringing drama to the side parting, Ratched star Sarah Paulson’s bob was slicked down to her scalp and tucked behind her ear to showcase her earrings.

  • Renée Zellweger

    Merging glamour and edge, Renée Zellweger had messy, tousled hair that swept across one eye.

You may also like

Bob hairstyle inspiration: stars from Nicola Coughlan to Jennifer Lopez rock our favourite short haircut

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Main image: Getty