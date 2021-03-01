Side partings. They’ve been the subject of many debates lately, after Gen Z deemed the hairstyle ‘old’ and ‘out of touch’ on TikTok. The declaration kickstarted a tug of war between Gen Z and millennials – but Hollywood has had the final say.

Yep, celebrities have proven that side partings still reign supreme, after they emerged as one of the biggest trends on the Golden Globes 2021 red carpet.

Side partings have long been the hairstyle of choice for red carpet beauty. Even better, this year’s interpretations saw countless celebrities opt for dramatic, deep-set side partings that sat closer to their temple.

From Amanda Seyfried’s tumbling old Hollywood glamour curls and Awkwafina’s 70s-inspired look to Emma Corrin’s pixie crop and Sarah Paulson’s sleek bob, we round up our favourite side-parting looks from the night.