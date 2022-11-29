16 side-parting hairstyles that will totally reinvent your look

Now, don’t get us wrong, some of us love to experiment with our hair and never look back. But if you’re in camp cautious when it comes to mixing up your hairstyle, worry not – because there are still ways that you can experiment with your look over the festive season with zero commitment.

Enter: side-parting play. The easiest (and cheapest) way to switch-up your hairstyle without requiring any actual commitment. Whether you’re a centre-part person who never flips their hair over or you’re usually a side-part kind of person but you always wear your hair to the same side, something as small as mixing up your parting can really have a massive effect on your style.

So whether you’re looking for some party hair inspiration, a new year change or simply a way to disguise your greasy roots – below we’ve rounded up 16 gorgeous side-parting hairstyles for you to experiment with. Get ready to screenshot, recreate and watch as the compliments roll in…