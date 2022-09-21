Like with a lot of things on the internet, there is much misinformation spread about silicones in hair products. The most toxic one, however, is that silicones are harmful, which isn’t true at all. Even if every hair product you used in your routine contained silicones, they wouldn’t be harmful to you.

There are different variations of silicone which are used in hair products which you can suss out by finding ingredients with -cone at the end, but the most common by far is dimethicone.