Balayage may have started life as a hair colouring trend but after years of popularity, it’s become a salon staple, joining the ranks of classic status alongside bobs and curtain bangs.

As a lifelong blonde, I’ve frequently been tempted by the undone style. I prefer my hair a few weeks after it’s been coloured, with a bit more root on show, than when it’s hairdresser fresh and slightly too bright. But, because looking after blonde hair is so high-maintenance (and expensive), it can feel pointless to not go to the root with my colour.

In my head, this approach buys more time between appointments. In reality, I wear out the colour with wallpaper border-esque growth that divides brown and blonde around my ears for a few weeks before biting the bullet and booking into a salon.