With chemical relaxers being permanent, heat straightening is the next best option, and according to social media, a silk press is the way to go. This temporary treatment is so popular, it’s currently a breakout search on Google Trends, has over 3 million posts on Instagram and the silk press hashtag on TikTok boasts around 325 million views.

Although the treatment involves high heat, Kash Bishop, hairstylist at Neville Hair and Beauty in Kensington, assures me that there’s a very low risk of heat damage when done right. I haven’t seen myself with sheet-straight hair since I had a relaxer over 10 years ago, so I jumped at the chance to rock sleek locks again.

Given the fact that I had many questions I needed answering before fully committing, I’m sure you do too. Below, find answers to all your silk press FAQs.