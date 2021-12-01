Seasonal hair loss could be the reason you shed more in the winter – here’s how to deal with it
Seasonal hair shedding is affecting many of us this winter – here’s why it’s happening.
We know it can feel slightly alarming to look at your hairbrush and see a lot of strands weaved between the bristles. And, between the stress of the current political and economic situation, plus rapidly chilling weather, it feels hard to pinpoint the cause of the added hair loss. However, it turns out that the changing seasons can be a direct cause of the amount of hair we shed.
But, before you start to panic, there’s probably nothing to worry about. “It is ‘normal’ to lose up to 100 hairs per day, provided they are growing back,” explains Anabel Kingsley, trichologist at Philip Kingsley. This may sound a lot, but bear in mind the average head hosts 100,000 hairs.
How does hair grow?
“There are three stages of the hair growth cycle: anagen (the growth phase), catagen (an intermediary phase), and telogen (the resting phase)” says Kingsley. Simply speaking, the telogen phase signals the start of the shedding – hair is likely to fall out around 100 days after entering this phase. After these three stages, we enter the exogen phase, which is when hair strands are released from their follicles and fall out. Then, the whole process begins again.
Certain life changes can have an impact on how your hair grows, though. For example, during pregnancy, the hair stays in the anagen (growth) state for much longer, meaning hair feels longer, thicker and more full. However, postpartum, the rate at which we lose hair increases significantly from an average of 50-100 hairs lost a day to 400.
When should I see a professional?
However, if you are noticing bald patches or experiencing discomfort, it may be time to see a doctor.
Kingsley advises: “If you consistently notice you are losing more hair than usual, or that the nature of your hair shedding has changed, it is probable that there is an underlying cause that needs to be addressed. You should also seek help if hair comes out in patches or if hair loss is accompanied by a sore or inflamed scalp.
“You will usually know if you are shedding an abnormal amount of hair – you’ll notice more hairs coming out when you shampoo, brush and style, and perhaps on your floor, clothes and pillow. It is not unusual to lose as many as 300 hairs, that is three times the normal amount.”
So, while everyone’s experience with hair loss is different, if you’re simply noticing a little more fallout than usual right now, it’s probably natural.
Six ways to deal with seasonal hair loss
Although you can’t stop shedding in its tracks, there are things you can do to keep it to a minimum. Read on for six ways to help your hair.
1. Treat your scalp
Healthy hair begins at the follicle, so it pays to take proper care of your scalp. Luckily, there’s a host of products out there bringing skincare technology to the hair arena. Products that contain turmeric and ginseng extracts can nourish and strengthen the follicles while zinc sulphate, vitamin B6 and azelaic acid can also help create the optimal environment for healthy hair growth.
2. Address your diet
Hair loss can be encouraged by nutrient deficiencies, so if you’re experiencing heavy shedding it may be time to assess your diet. Avoid any restrictive eating habits or quick-fix plans, as they often involve excluding certain food groups that healthy hair growth depends upon. Be sure to stock up on leafy greens (think spinach and broccoli) to amp up your iron intake, and look to salmon and nuts for essential fatty acids.
3. Try supplements
While supplements may not actually stop your hair from shedding, they can strengthen and thicken the hair strands that you already have, helping to disguise any thinning. Look for supplements containing high levels of silica, a trace mineral used to stimulate circulation to the scalp, thus encouraging healthy hair growth – we love Holland & Barrett High-Strength Silica Complex Caplets, £14.49. For those in need of a protein boost, try Philip Kingsley’s PK4 Soya Supplements which contain a soya-based protein rich in hair-strengthening amino acids.
4. Keep it cool
Excessive heat styling not only dries out the hair fibre, but it can also burn your scalp, too. We’re not suggesting you stick to air-drying in these frosty climes but opt for a hairdryer with variable heat settings to minimise the damage, being sure to keep the nozzle moving constantly so as not to overheat sections of the scalp.
5. Refresh your fibres
It’s not just heat that can speed up shedding – friction can contribute, too. Try switching out your usual towel in favour of a bamboo alternative, like the Hydrea Bamboo Hair Drying Towel Wrap, as the natural fibres will absorb moisture quicker than cotton and reduce abrasion from harsh towel-drying. Come nighttime, slip on a silk pillowcase or silk headscarf to reduce abrasion against your pillow. It’ll keep your blow-dry intact until morning, too.
6. Upgrade your brushes
The wrong brush can really wreak havoc on your hair, often pulling out strands in clumps. Heavy-handed brushing can erode the cuticle of the hair fibre, eventually leading to breakage.
Also, try to avoid using a regular brush on wet hair – wet, swollen hair fibres stretch easily, leaving them prone to over-stretching and snapping. Try a brush designed specifically for wet hair for speedy detangling in the shower (use while your conditioner sets to work).
