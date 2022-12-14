Celebrities are bringing wet-look hair back and it’s perfect for party season

“We’ve seen a surge in more utilitarian hair styling on red carpets recently, combined with retro-futuristic aesthetics in the form of metallics, PVC, nylon and armour-wear,” explains hairstylist, trend forecaster and presenter Tom Smith.

“The practicality of hair swept back out of the face and held in place by liberal amounts of styling product gives a very strong, statuesque appearance to the wearer and is a great high fashion choice to ‘harden up’ a softer outfit or make a strong statement.”

Don’t worry though, we’re not going to leave you in the lurch without tangible advice on how to create this style at home. Read on for Smith’s top tips.