“I tried the ‘genius’ sock roller method that makes hair look freshly blow-dried”

The next day I was excited. Each roller had, for the most part, maintained its original shape and position. On taking them out, I deflated. My hair didn’t look like the videos I had lusted over. Instead, I had huge amounts of volume at the root and little throughout the rest of my hair.

After some zhooshing, it did shake out nicely (and much more uniformly than my curly hair would normally) but I didn’t at all resemble Cher Horowitz. In large part, I think this was because I didn’t start with a flicky blow-dry in the first place. My second attempt loomed large in my mind and took place the following night.

This time, I washed, prepped and blow-dried my hair, using Hershesons Almost Everything Cream and R+Co Two Way Mirror Smoothing Oil and all the arm strength I could muster to keep my hair taut. This time, I had high hopes for the viral TikTok trend and went to bed with socks secured.