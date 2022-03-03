Last year we predicted that expensive brunette and expensive blonde hair colours were going to prevail in 2022 and, not to shout about it, but they absolutely did. Now, as we close out Q1 of this new year, there are some new shades coming to the fore with wonderfully visual names.

Predicted by leading hairstylist and Evo international creative director Tom Smith, here are the hair colours we’re betting on this spring. A mixture of new blondes, elevated browns and a black-that-isn’t-black-but-looks-black, here’s everything you need to know about 2022’s spring hair colour trends.