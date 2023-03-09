While celebrities are often seen sporting a new hair colour from one week to the next, many deal with the consequences of over-processing, like breakage and slow-growth, or rely on wigs and hair pieces to minimise the damage to their own hair. They also have the luxury of on-call hairstylists and colourists, ready to change at a moment’s notice.

For the rest of us, choosing a new hair colour might take anywhere between two and 12 months, if not longer. From determining the best colour and shade for your skin’s undertone to committing to the change, it’s a considerable decision to make, and one to treat with care.

Fortunately, leading stylist, trend forecaster and Evo Hair creative director Tom Smith is here to walk us through the hair colours that’ll rule red carpets, For You pages and Instagram feeds this spring. Here are the hair colour trends you can expect to see everywhere.