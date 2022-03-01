From minimalist and super-luxe hair to bang bobs and textured twists, 7 spring hair trends you’re about to see everywhere
Celebrity hairstylist Tom Smith breaks down the need-to-knows for the new season.
There’s a lot that can be said for spring: the weather improves (goodbye, sideways rain), the evenings grow lighter and the cobwebs get blown off our fashion and beauty routines. I use the time to reorganise my cupboards, thoroughly clean the nooks and crannies I let grow dusty during winter and rethink the skincare and haircare rituals that got me through the darkest months of the year.
This year, springing up with the flower buds are spring hair trends that give new meaning to the word “fresh”. A mix of choppy, feathered, blunt, layered and luxe, the hairstyles we’ll be sporting this season are about as varied as they come. There are short styles, long styles and mid-length styles that can be worn multiple ways. There’s texture and volume and attitude.
1. Super-luxe hair
“Perfectly conditioned, heaps of body and shine, blow-dried to perfection and oozing glamour. The hair moves freely and has a youthful bounce. It’s super luxurious-looking and works on all hair colours and haircuts longer than chin length,” says Smith.
“Ask your stylist for a blunt cut with long layers or subtle face-framing layers. Then, blow-dry with a volumising product such as Color Wow Extra Large using a large round barrel brush. The Dyson Airwrap is a great tool to get this look.”
2. Minimalist hair
“Finally, a trend for those with fine or thin hair! This trend is all about loose, unstructured hair with thinner, textured ends and a sleek, less-is-more finish. It works best with a sharp parting and subtle, fine woven high or lowlights. It is also known as ‘barely there hair’.”
“Ask your stylist to dust your ends without making them blunt and softly layer just enough to create movement without showing obvious different lengths in the hair. Prep with a nourishing but lightweight serum, like the Evo Headmistress, and then air dry with both sides tucked behind your ears to set in a kink around your face.”
3. The bang bob
“The bang bob is a progression of the French bob but with more focus on the fringe/bang area. It can be worn sleek or with natural texture. The layers are kept to a minimum and a sharp right angle connects the fringe and bob length. The shorter the fringe, the bolder the result.
“Ask your stylist for a blunt bob that sits around your chin/jaw and a fringe that is cut at a sharp right angle to the length. The beauty of such a strong haircut is that it works equally well blow-dried and straightened as it does left to dry naturally. A leave-in texture cream such as Evo Liquid Rollers will encourage natural texture and eliminate excess fluff or frizz.”
4. The mixie
“The mixie is all about layers, fusing a mullet and a pixie cut. It’s a trend that has been swirling for a while but springtime will see it reach its peak as more people begin to feel comfortable wearing this more alternative style.
“Ask your stylist for a choppy, textured, all-over layered cut at a length that suits your face shape and hair texture. Make sure to keep some length at your neck (remember, it’s a nod to the mullet), but keep things balanced with a similar length framing your face.”
5. Botticelli waves
“Inspired by Renaissance hair in the paintings of Sandro Botticelli, this style is worn extremely long and unstructured with a natural fluffy wave. It’s extremely youthful, with a free, relaxed ‘Mother Earth’ energy. The extra-long length is feminine and luxurious in a natural way.
“Ask your stylist to keep your hair as long as possible, softening any blunt lines and encouraging your natural wave. You might want to consider extensions to get the super-long length. If you don’t have natural waves, use a small curling tong, twisting large sections around and stretching them out while the hair is still hot to get the fluffy elongated waves.”
6. Textured twists
“Braids, locks, dreads and twists combine in a super-long length to create textured locks of hair. These can be super long or super thick, left loose and down or partially secured up on top of the head.
“Ask your stylist for a protective style that incorporates added hair for the super-long result and has that varied texture, twist, braid or knot pattern.”
7. Botox hair
“This style can work on any hair length longer than the chin and involves sweeping all the hair up into an extremely tight bun that sits on the crown of your head. The hair must be combed back and up tightly in a line that is a continuation of the cheekbones giving the ‘snatched’ (or botoxed) look for this sleek, sharp style.
“For this style, use a strong hold styling gel to comb your hair up and back and secure with a tight hair elastic at your crown. Use a toothbrush and more gel to slick down any flyaways around your hairline.”
Main image: Sydney Sweeney / Kim Geronimo