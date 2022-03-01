There’s a lot that can be said for spring: the weather improves (goodbye, sideways rain), the evenings grow lighter and the cobwebs get blown off our fashion and beauty routines. I use the time to reorganise my cupboards, thoroughly clean the nooks and crannies I let grow dusty during winter and rethink the skincare and haircare rituals that got me through the darkest months of the year.

This year, springing up with the flower buds are spring hair trends that give new meaning to the word “fresh”. A mix of choppy, feathered, blunt, layered and luxe, the hairstyles we’ll be sporting this season are about as varied as they come. There are short styles, long styles and mid-length styles that can be worn multiple ways. There’s texture and volume and attitude.