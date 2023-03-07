The elf crop, crinkle waves and prom hair: meet the 7 haircut trends forecast to be big this spring
All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Stylist and trend forecaster Tom Smith exclusively breaks down the biggest hair trends to know about for spring/summer 2023.
Finally, we can say it: spring is on her way, and with her comes lighter evenings, thinner jackets and the promise of warmth on our skin. (February, you’re great, but wearing tights underneath jeans is just not the vibe.)
Whether or not you do a spring clean of your environment (in real life or virtually), there’s an abundance of freshness on the way. Unsurprisingly, the same energy applies to our style. From beauty trends whistled straight from global fashion weeks to soon-to-be-viral haircuts, this season I invite you to be inspired by the wellspring of newness at our fingertips, starting with our hair.
Leading stylist, trend forecaster and Evo Hair creative director Tom Smith explains the haircuts that will come to rule these blessed, lighter days – including a Hailey Bieber-approved bob and glossy, sea-inspired waves.
The elf crop
“An update on the timeless pixie crop, the elf crop is a little cheekier and incorporates more feminine details. It fits in a similar category to the recent viral wolf cut, shag cut and ‘mixie’ but the proportions are more shrunk in. It also shows off the curves of the head, neck and cheekbones thanks to the longer, textured edges.
“The elf crop is a great style for medium to fine hair types. It is possible on coarser hair textures too, but it will take a very competent hairstylist to properly position the bulk of the hair. It may also require more styling at home,” Smith advises.
Ask your stylist… for a rounded layered crop that has more length around the edges and is wider around the eyes. “This an excellent cut for those who want to enhance their cheekbones and show off their eyebrows.”
According to Smith, styling products are essential to maintain the shape and ‘head hugging’ nature of this style. He recommends Oribe Silverati Illuminating Pomade, £34, for incredible gloss and shine with medium texture and hold or the Evo Hair Casual Act, £19.95, for a more nourishing, natural-looking hold.”
High-gloss waves
“A sleek and polished, head-hugging shape that oozes glamour and stays in place for a practical yet high-fashion finish.”
Speak to your stylist about… “Finger waves are a specialist skill, so check with your stylist for their advice on whether your hair is suitable before you get started. Many of the styles we see on celebrities are achieved using wigs or hairpieces. This is what makes this style great for a special event or occasion.”
Smith advises using flexible creams or gel products, such as Evo Hair Gangsta Grip, £21, or Evo Liquid Rollers, £4, to lay the waves into place. Then, clip with flat grips and allow the hair to dry and set.”
Crinkle waves
“A lazy yet defined wave style that achieves a piecey and undone texture while preserving the length. It’s too easy when curling one’s hair to lose a lot of length due to the jump and bounce of the curls. It’s a fantastic way to style the hair and retain the elongated shape while still adding movement and texture in a modern, cool way.”
Ask your stylist… to use a curling iron on a low heat setting, dropping out the curl and twisting it as you go, to stretch the wave. “Lower heat means the curls won’t ‘set’ as much in the hair while dropping them out and twisting the hair while it’s hot is a great way of personalising the shape and gaining some extra length.”
Because you’re applying heat to the hair, you must use a heat protector. Smith likes to use the Evo Hair Icon Welder Hot Tool Shaper, £23, before applying heat, followed by Olaplex No.6, £26.60 for retained shine and wave definition.
Urchin bob
“A crisp blunt bob that’s cut just longer than the lowest part of the chin, this style is typically ruffled, with a carefree texture and worn fully or partially tucked behind one or both ears. It’s a whimsical and cheeky shape, designed to modernise and add sassiness to a classic bob.”
Ask your stylist… for a sharp one-length cut that sits between your chin and the highest part of your shoulder. “This style works best on fine to medium hair that has a natural loose wave.
“If your hair is stick-straight naturally, drying it with a salt spray (like the Evo Hair Salty Dog, £23) and a diffuser attachment on your hairdryer may help get that undone, modern texture.”
Ocean waves
An iteration of the popular ‘wet hair’ styles repopularised last year, ocean waves are an incredibly glossy and piecey style, with texture, movement and definition.
How to DIY… “This style works great on medium to longer hair lengths but it requires the correct layering of the products. Use flexible gels and oils to add gloss and encourage waves to form (and hold).
“If your hair is naturally wavy, apply the products while your hair is a little damp and allow it to air dry and a cast to form. If your hair lacks natural texture, use a curling iron (on dry hair) to form loose waves and then use non-water-based products to get the glossy definition. I love Evo Shebang-A-Bang Dry Spray Wax, £25, and Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil, £25.20, to do this.”
Fringe locks
“Fringe locks are shorter strands of hair that frame the face. They’re an alternative to curtain bangs that can be styled separately from the rest of the hair. They’re especially flattering when combined with a messy updo (à la Pamela Anderson) or they can be made more ‘fashion’ looking by combining them with braid work. Think of Rihanna’s hair during the recent Super Bowl performance.”
Ask your stylist… “To cut strands of hair on either side of your usual parting that frames your face. These work best when sitting around your lips or hovering around chin length.”
“Fringe locks are a great way to make your hair look like it’s been styled without having to do your whole head of hair. Combine with a ponytail or messy bun, then use a straightening or curling iron to polish those two strands for an instant ‘done’ look.”
Prom hair
“For generations, hair has been used as a mouldable medium to create endless decorative styles. Now, more than ever, there is a real move towards glossy, perfect, polished up-styles that are as gravity-defying as they are reflective and intricate.
Find a stylist… who is experienced in this very specialist work before deciding with them on the scale, detail and balance of the look, says Smith.
“Sometimes hair pieces are needed to achieve these towering styles, plus a lot of hair products. Don’t expect to be able to deconstruct these styles and wear them again the next day, they will need to be shampooed out.”
Images: Getty