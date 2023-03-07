The elf crop, crinkle waves and prom hair: meet the 7 haircut trends forecast to be big this spring

Finally, we can say it: spring is on her way, and with her comes lighter evenings, thinner jackets and the promise of warmth on our skin. (February, you’re great, but wearing tights underneath jeans is just not the vibe.)

Whether or not you do a spring clean of your environment (in real life or virtually), there’s an abundance of freshness on the way. Unsurprisingly, the same energy applies to our style. From beauty trends whistled straight from global fashion weeks to soon-to-be-viral haircuts, this season I invite you to be inspired by the wellspring of newness at our fingertips, starting with our hair.

Leading stylist, trend forecaster and Evo Hair creative director Tom Smith explains the haircuts that will come to rule these blessed, lighter days – including a Hailey Bieber-approved bob and glossy, sea-inspired waves.