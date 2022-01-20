Working with model Jamika Martin, Hunter and Van Ness started with a shampoo treatment and mask, emphasising the need for hydration when working with and styling curly textures.

Then, after sectioning Jamika’s hair, they applied a serum designed to balance the porosity, which helps curls appear more uniform.

“It’s so important to keep the hair super moisturised before you diffuse because you’re going to be putting hot air on cold wet hair,” says Hunter.

Next up is the JVN Hair Air Dry Cream – which is distributed thoroughly throughout each section from root to tip – followed by patting mousse onto the hair and scrunching the curls from the tip to the root.