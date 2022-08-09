Grungy, soft and always stylish, it’s clear to see why the subtle shag has quietly risen to one of 2022’s most popular hairstyles.

Characterised by numerous layers, piecey, feather-like ends and a natural tousled appearance, the haircut has been seen on red carpets galore. Think of Squid Game actor HoYeon Jung, singer-songwriter Billie Eilish and actor Zendaya for an immediate image, or any variation of Miley Cyrus’s 70s-inspired cuts.

Trending on TikTok, leading hair duo The Hair Bros (made up of hairdressers Nick Latham and Seán Paul Nother) break down exactly how to achieve the intensely cool cut. The secret: using a razor.