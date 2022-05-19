summer braid trends 2022
5 braid trends that are set to be everywhere this summer

Featuring Fulani braids, braided bobs and more, these are the biggest braid trends for summer 2022.

Thanks to the waist-long lengths favoured by the likes of Beyoncé, Normani and Zendaya, alongside the popularisation of DIY-friendly braiding techniques like box and knotless, braids have fast become the go-to protective style for Black women of all ages. 

With braided styles now coming in a myriad of colours and styles – floor-sweeping lengths through to chic 90s bobs – there’s no better way to quell that summer itch for something new than with a new braided hairstyle.

Besides helping with moisture retention, product innovations for braided and afro hair are making it an eco-conscious choice, too. Compostable extensions from UK-based brands including Raw Society Hair mean the protective option is not only perfect for tapping into the undisputed joy of switching up your style but also for finding sustainable ways to care for your hair.

Alternatively, if you’re looking to take a break from heat styling or you’re after a summer style that is sun, sea and sweatproof, then opting for a braided style can be a versatile way to create a memorable look.  

So, from traditional Fulani-style braids to modern takes on the beloved cane row, here are five braid trends set to be big this summer.  

  1. 1.

    Fulani braids

    Beauty rituals and tradition oftentimes go hand in hand with styling Black hair, braided or otherwise, and there is no better example of this than Fulani braids. 

    The style, seen on stars like Alicia Keys, Solange and Venus Williams, originated in West Africa and typically incorporates a mixture of cornrows in the front and box braids at the back of the head before being adorned with accessories like beads. 

    Fulani braids also typically include a cornrow braided down the centre of the head, or one or two cornrows braided in the opposite direction toward your face just near the temples. Like with all canerowed styles, Fulani braids require your hair to be pre-stretched, a step that can be done with a blow dryer or with flat twists.

    To keep your Fulani braids looking their best, make sure to wrap your hair with a silk or satin scarf (I like the Only Curls turban) at night and style with an oil-based mousse. My recommendation is the Creme of Nature Argan Oil Style & Shine Foaming Mousse.

  2. 2.

    Braided bob

    Although waist-length braids are a perfect way to make your Beyonce’s Lemonade cameo appearance a reality, when it comes to braided styles that can truly help you through sweaty summer nights, look no further than a cropped braided bob. 

    Depending on your own hair length, the braided bob can be a stylish shoulder-sweeping lob or a voluminous chin-length style that’s ready for attaching braid cuffs.

    For the best retention results and to stave off an itchy scalp, make sure to spray your scalp and braids with a moisture refresher and wear a medium-sized bonnet at night. Depending on the attachment style used – box braids or knotless – with a little bit of TLC, the style should last between three and five weeks.  

  3. 3.

    Micro braid with curly ends

    If the flexibility of knotless braids has you reaching for yet another packet of Xpressions, then this summer might just be the time for you to try micro braids. Although the style uses the same technique as with medium knotless braids, braiding your natural hair at the root before attaching tiny wefts of extensions to each braid, these teeny-tiny braids usually require multiple hours of salon time in order to form delicate layers and indicatable partings. 

    First popularised in the 90s by the likes of Brandy and regularly sported by Nollywood actors (in spite of being one of the more time-consuming options), the intricate partings allow for infinite versatility when styling. For an elevated approach to the style, opt for curly extensions.

    To stretch out your style and avoid frizzy partings, make sure to wrap the top half of the style with a durag or a silk scarf at night and secure it with a bonnet. As this is a style that can last up to eight weeks, in order to prevent tangles, opt for human hair if you can. And remember, while micro braids aren’t inherently bad for your hair, people with thinning or fragile hair should avoid this style or consult a hairdresser to prevent any tension damage.  

  4. 4.

    Patterned canerows

    If straight back cornrows are already a mainstay in your hairstyle arsenal, then the addition of a pattern on either the sides or centre of your hair can be a fun way to inject personal flair into your hair. As with any form of cornrowing, patterned hair braiding styles can cause some tension damage. So, after two to three weeks of the style, switch for a low-tension styling option like a wash and go, twist outs or a glueless wig to give your hair time to repair.

    To extend those salon-fresh lines, try using the Got2b Brow and Edges Wand and soothing your scalp with a treatment like the Densifying scalp treatment Peptides 2% + Ginger Extract from Typology. For wash days post-pattern canerows, opt for a moisture replenishing hair mask like the Bread Supply Hair Mask and a strengthening serum Olaplex No.9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum.

  5. 5.

    Coloured extensions

    Playing with colour may have previously been reserved for straight hair types due to excessive drying and formulation issues, however, with more nourishing dye options on the market, there are now almost infinite extension colours to choose from no matter the intended braided style. 

    Dependent on preference and growth patterns, and just like hair colour that’s applied directly to hair, you can expect regrowth to appear two to three weeks after application. 

    In order to avoid harsh lines or if you don’t intend on rebraiding your hair with a similar colour for a while, it might be worth dying your own hair, as well. 

    For a more seamless colour addition, try mixing up to three colours of extension packets in order to achieve a deep, rich, unique colouring. 

    As with all braided styles, deft partings mean more scalp being exposed to the sun. For hotter days, be sure to spritz your scalp with an SPF mist like the Aveda Sun Care Protective Hair Veil or Ultrasun’s UV Face & Scalp Mist . 

