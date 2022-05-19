Beauty rituals and tradition oftentimes go hand in hand with styling Black hair, braided or otherwise, and there is no better example of this than Fulani braids.

The style, seen on stars like Alicia Keys, Solange and Venus Williams, originated in West Africa and typically incorporates a mixture of cornrows in the front and box braids at the back of the head before being adorned with accessories like beads.

Fulani braids also typically include a cornrow braided down the centre of the head, or one or two cornrows braided in the opposite direction toward your face just near the temples. Like with all canerowed styles, Fulani braids require your hair to be pre-stretched, a step that can be done with a blow dryer or with flat twists.

To keep your Fulani braids looking their best, make sure to wrap your hair with a silk or satin scarf (I like the Only Curls turban) at night and style with an oil-based mousse. My recommendation is the Creme of Nature Argan Oil Style & Shine Foaming Mousse.