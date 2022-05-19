5 braid trends that are set to be everywhere this summer
Featuring Fulani braids, braided bobs and more, these are the biggest braid trends for summer 2022.
Thanks to the waist-long lengths favoured by the likes of Beyoncé, Normani and Zendaya, alongside the popularisation of DIY-friendly braiding techniques like box and knotless, braids have fast become the go-to protective style for Black women of all ages.
With braided styles now coming in a myriad of colours and styles – floor-sweeping lengths through to chic 90s bobs – there’s no better way to quell that summer itch for something new than with a new braided hairstyle.
Besides helping with moisture retention, product innovations for braided and afro hair are making it an eco-conscious choice, too. Compostable extensions from UK-based brands including Raw Society Hair mean the protective option is not only perfect for tapping into the undisputed joy of switching up your style but also for finding sustainable ways to care for your hair.
Alternatively, if you’re looking to take a break from heat styling or you’re after a summer style that is sun, sea and sweatproof, then opting for a braided style can be a versatile way to create a memorable look.
So, from traditional Fulani-style braids to modern takes on the beloved cane row, here are five braid trends set to be big this summer.
- 1.
Fulani braids
- 2.
Braided bob
- 3.
Micro braid with curly ends
- 4.
Patterned canerows
- 5.
Coloured extensions
Main image: Getty