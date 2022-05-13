“As we head into summer, platinum-white gold is having a major resurgence. It’s characterised by a neutral cream shade – rather than too silver or too golden. We’ve seen this shade on extra-long sleek hairstyles.

“Best described as white gold, it’s not as cool as a silver or ash shade but not warm enough to be golden. Platinum blonde can be high maintenance and an expensive colour to achieve, but this is just as luxe-sounding a shade too.

“Best left in the hands of an experienced professional, ask your stylist what it would take to get you to a white gold shade of platinum. In some circumstances, a couple of stages may be required to do so.

“Expect five to six weeks of regrowth maintenance and be sure to invest in the best science-led haircare products, such as Olaplex No.3, and the K18 reparative leave-in mask. It’s really important to keep the moisture levels of your hair very high to keep the hair supple and shiny. My favourite moisturising hair mask is the Evo: The Great Hydrator.”