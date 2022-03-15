There are a few hair trends that seem to have superior staying power. While the once-popular ‘octopus cut’ seems to have now passed its peak, classic styles such as the chic French bob and supremely shiny blow-dry are firmly sticking around. A shining star on TikTok, Instagram and everyday life, super-luxe hair is the 2022 trend having its moment in the sun right now. Characterised by easy movement and ultra-healthy appearance, it’s been championed by celebrities such as Sydney Sweeney, Matilda Djerf, Selena Gomez and Ciara, to name a few. More recently, there were a number of super-luxe moments on Stylist’s Remarkable Women Awards red carpet.

Super-luxe hair on Laura Jackson at the Stylist Remarkable Women Awards 2022.

“Perfectly conditioned, with heaps of body and shine, blow-dried to perfection and oozing glamour: the hair moves freely and has a youthful bounce,” says leading hairstylist and Evo international creative director Tom Smith. “It’s super luxurious-looking and works on all hair colours and haircuts longer than chin length.”

Super-luxe hair on Agnes Mwakatuma at the Stylist Remarkable Women Awards 2022.

“Ask your stylist for a blunt cut with long layers or subtle face-framing layers. Then blow-dry with a volumising product such as Color Wow Xtra Large using a large round barrel brush. The Dyson Airwrap is a great tool to get this look.”

Super-luxe hair on Charli Howard at the Stylist Remarkable Women Awards 2022.

Using heated or velcro rollers is another easy way to create movement and volume in the hair at home. Simple to use, create lift at the roots and body through the middle of the hair by applying larger-sized rollers around the nape and middle of the head and smaller-sized rollers through the crown. Finish with a hair oil (the Bread Beauty Supply Everyday Gloss or the Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil are my personal go-tos) and gentle brush to release any uniform curls into loose waves and turned under ends.

