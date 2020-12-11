How to recreate Taylor Swift’s Evermore French braid, explained by hair experts

“For this look, it’s great if the hair has a little added texture so next day hair is ideal,” says Reed. “If you need to add extra grip to the hair, prep it with a salt spray and then once fully dry, just before you braid, sprinkle a volume powder at the roots and mid-lengths for a little added height.”

Andreas Wild, senior hair stylist at Larry King, Notting Hill, also suggests finishing cream on the ends for a smooth finish like Swift’s. Then it’s time to start braiding.

Wild says the best thing is to put your fingers by your temples and section your hair from there. Then, start weaving a three-strand braid from the top of this section. Every time you take one of your three strands over, add more hair to it. Keep going until you’ve added all of your hair into the braid.

He adds: “It’s quite nice to use a leather band or a bow on the end – you can accessorise it in a really nice way.”

Of course, French braids can be fiddly but that’ll actually work to your advantage when recreating Swift’s hairstyle. Reed adds: “The key to Taylor’s braid on the cover is to not over think it, it’s fine for some pieces to be bigger than others and loose hairs to fall down – it’s the undone done look that makes it work so well.”