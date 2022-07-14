During the summer, there is usually one tried and tested hairstyle that passes the humidity check – and that my friend, is braids.

From box braids to Senegalese braids, passion twists and faux locs, you name it, I’ve tried it.

They’re the perfect style to go to during these summer months when my natural hair is prone to puffing up in all its glory due to the heat and humidity – which is great when it’s by choice but not so much when you’re trying to rock a slick bun or ponytail.