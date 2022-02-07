Two years into my natural hair journey I was at my wits’ end with the dual texture of my hair. I had opted to ‘transition’ – a term used to describe choosing to grow out your relaxed hair rather than cutting it off and starting afresh (aka The Big Chop).

I was happy with my decision as I wasn’t comfortable with short hair, but the thickness of my coils and the scragginess of the relaxed ends I had neglected didn’t mesh well. I was straightening my hair to try to gel the textures together but it wasn’t cutting it. I had resolved to go back to relaxer when my boss told me about the Avlon Texture Release system.

Since my first treatment, I haven’t looked back and now get one or two a year, even though my hair is back to fully natural. I do it mostly to help with smoothness and manageability.