Known for its affordable and effective skincare, The Inkey List has applied the same principles to hair and scalp care – here’s the lowdown.
When The Inkey List burst onto the scene in 2018, nobody quite knew just how much it would disrupt the existing skincare market. Armed with an ethos to create high quality but affordable skincare that actually works, it was an instant hit across the globe.
Since then, not only has the brand gained an army of fans, but it has also teamed up with Hyram – TikTok’s most successful skin care influencer (at last count he had 6.6m followers) – to create Selfless By Hyram, a curated edit of products that not only work hard for skin, but every purchase will contribute to the work of Rainforest Trust and Thirst Project.
Now, The Inkey List is turning its attention to hair and scalp care with the launch of eight new products, each one designed to nourish, condition and repair all hair types and textures. The range uses patented technology and every concern has been thought about – plus it’s packaged in recyclable (and 50% recycled) aluminium. Here’s a breakdown of exactly what’s available.
The Inkey List Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Scalp Scrub
The newest product in the range, this scrub is formulated with 7% glycolic acid and biodegradable castor beads, and provides the best of both physical and chemical exfoliation.n. Designed to remove product build up and dead skin cells, it protects and balances the scalp’s microbiome. Best used once or twice a week as a pre-shampoo treatment, it’ll make your hair feel light as air – trust us.
Shop The Inkey List Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Scalp Scrub, £12.99 at Cult Beauty
The Inkey List Salicylic Acid Exfoliating Scalp Treatment
A lightweight serum designed for oily scalps, it helps balance oil production while reducing redness, removing flakes and relieving itchiness. Plus it’s blended with panthenol, which helps hydrate and nourish both scalp and hair.
Shop The Inkey List Salicylic Acid Exfoliating Scalp Treatment, £14.99 at The Inkey List
The Inkey List Caffeine Stimulating Scalp Treatment
An overnight treatment specifically designed to help reduce and prevent hair loss. It uses caffeine powder to stimulate hair and scalp … follicles, and redensyl, a blend of actives that encourages hair growth. For the best results, use it every night for at least three months.
Shop The Inkey List Caffeine Stimulating Scalp Treatment, £14.99 at LookFantastic
The Inkey List Chia Seed Curl Defining Hair Cream
Designed to define kinks, curls, coils and waves, this leave-in cream works to protect against external aggressors like chemical damage and humidity. Packed with ingredients to ensure hair stays in the best possible condition, it also helps reduce existing signs of damage.
Shop The Inkey List Chia Seed Curl Defining Hair Cream, £7.99 at LookFantastic
The Inkey List Shea Oil Nourishing Hair Treatment
An intensive leave-in oil that promises to nourish hair while giving it an instant and long-lasting shine. Despite being deeply hydrating, it feels lightweight so it won’t weigh hair down and instead it’ll add moisture and improve overall manageability.
Shop The Inkey List Shea Oil Nourishing Hair Treatment, £7.99 at LookFantastic
The Inkey List Peptide Volumizing Hair Treatment
The Inkey List PCA Bond Repair Hair Treatment
This treatment works in a similar way to Olaplex, helping to repair, protect and strengthen bonds damaged by bleach, dye and heat for overall healthier, softer hair. Use as a post-wash treatment, focusing the spray on mid-lengths and ends, and style as usual.
Shop The Inkey List PCA Bond Repair Hair Treatment, £12.99 at LookFantastic
The Inkey List Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Hair Treatment
A seriously lightweight serum that adds shine and protects against pollution. It can be used on wet or dry hair and isn’t the least bit oily, so it can be used to nourish parched ends while also working to soften and condition hair.
Shop The Inkey List Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Hair Treatment, £9.99 at LookFantastic
