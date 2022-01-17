First, pick up the top half of the hair, smoothing out the front to create a sleek top knot. The base of the top knot should sit just below the back of the crown of the head.

Then, gather together the remaining hair, separating it into two equal sections under the top knot. Pull it up either side of your first ponytail, securing it with a hair band at the top.

The second ponytail should cover the hair band and base of the first to create one voluminous entity.