TikTok users say hyaluronic acid can help hydrate your hair, but does it actually work?

Hyaluronic acid is one of the skincare world’s biggest, buzziest ingredients. Famed for its ability to hold up to 1,000 times its own weight in water, it helps to hydrate, plump and nourish skin from within. But now TikTok users are applying hyaluronic acid to their hair too – and the results are somewhat surprising.

In a video that’s since gone viral, TikTok user Kaitlin Boyer tested out the theory by applying The Ordinary’s Hyaluronic Acid 2% Serum to her hair for two weeks and documenting the results. “Saw a TikTok that said hair oil doesn’t moisturise your hair, only water can. So I tried hyaluronic acid,” she captioned the video. Applying the serum to damp hair every night, Boyer’s hair appears more hydrated, silky and smooth over the course of two weeks – with noticeable results after just two nights.