Maybe you’ve already seen the slew of videos touting the benefits of tin foil for static and frizzy hair on social media. If you haven’t, not to worry, it’s a simple hack to pick up.

Over on TikTok, people are fixing static, frizzy and flyaway hair by rubbing a sheet of tin foil onto the surface of the hair. The original video by user @laurentpreble has been viewed over 8.3 million times, with comments ranging from positive agreement to further reccomendations for dryer sheets as alternative anti-static solutions.