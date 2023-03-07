Tiramisu hair is the latest ‘lazy girl’ look taking over the trends, so I gave it a go

The first thing you think of when you hear the word tiramisu may not be your mane, granted. But if you’re someone who likes high-impact hair with minimal effort, then you’re going to want to modify your definition of the dessert. As tasty as that particular pudding may be, what we’re interested in today is that it has been adapted into a rather lovely layered hair colour, so I headed down to Hari’s salon in London to see what all the fuss was about.

For context, few people could be as low-maintenance with their hair as I am. Although my waist-length locks may appear big and bouncy with a wavy texture, a splattering of curls, and a bronde balayage running from root to tip, I’m guilty of only getting my hair cut and coloured once a year. Yes, it’s terrible; I’m well aware. But being one of the biggest fans of balayage, the growing out gives it more character, and as no root touch-up is needed, it makes for one of the most low-maintenance styles you can select.