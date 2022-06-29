Buy Tracee Ellis Ross's Pattern Beauty in the UK at Boots

Tracee Ellis Ross’s Pattern Beauty is now available to buy in the UK

Following its success in the US, Tracee Ellis Ross’s Pattern Beauty is now available to buy at Boots in the UK. Here, we run through the products in the collection to know about. 

Ever since Blackish actress Tracee Ellis Ross launched her haircare brand Pattern Beauty back in 2019, people haven’t stopped raving about it. Lauded for its buttery formulas that bring out the best in curly, coily and kinky hair, it also happens to come in packaging equally as impressive. Our only gripe? It’s only been available in the US – until now.

Today, Pattern Beauty is exclusively available in Boots in-store and online. The 11-product collection has every part of your textured hair care routine covered – as well as three key hair styling tools to go with it. 

Stuck for choice on where to start? Stylist’s beauty and fashion features director Billie Bhatia has some thoughts. “The first thing that hit me when I opened my box of Pattern Beauty haircare, was the size of the products. Finally, a conditioner size I can get on board with,” she says.

“Out of the collection, it was the leave-in conditioner that won my heart, thick in texture – an almost rich night cream kind of consistency – there was a considerable difference in the nourishment of my hair even after one wash. The curl gel has also proven to be worth its weight in gold, as a frequent wash-and-go kinda girl, the definition (and frizz control) this gel gives, while being seemingly weightless in my hair, is ideal.”

Scroll down to peruse the Pattern Beauty collection, available now at Boots. Say hello to your new haircare heroes…

Images: Pattern Beauty

