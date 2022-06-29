All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Following its success in the US, Tracee Ellis Ross’s Pattern Beauty is now available to buy at Boots in the UK. Here, we run through the products in the collection to know about.
Ever since Blackish actress Tracee Ellis Ross launched her haircare brand Pattern Beauty back in 2019, people haven’t stopped raving about it. Lauded for its buttery formulas that bring out the best in curly, coily and kinky hair, it also happens to come in packaging equally as impressive. Our only gripe? It’s only been available in the US – until now.
Today, Pattern Beauty is exclusively available in Boots in-store and online. The 11-product collection has every part of your textured hair care routine covered – as well as three key hair styling tools to go with it.
Stuck for choice on where to start? Stylist’s beauty and fashion features director Billie Bhatia has some thoughts. “The first thing that hit me when I opened my box of Pattern Beauty haircare, was the size of the products. Finally, a conditioner size I can get on board with,” she says.
“Out of the collection, it was the leave-in conditioner that won my heart, thick in texture – an almost rich night cream kind of consistency – there was a considerable difference in the nourishment of my hair even after one wash. The curl gel has also proven to be worth its weight in gold, as a frequent wash-and-go kinda girl, the definition (and frizz control) this gel gives, while being seemingly weightless in my hair, is ideal.”
Scroll down to peruse the Pattern Beauty collection, available now at Boots. Say hello to your new haircare heroes…
Pattern Beauty Lightweight Conditioner
For those with fine hair, this lightweight conditioner is made from a nourishing blend of coconut oil, Irish moss and strengthening biotin.
Pattern Beauty Medium Conditioner
If you have curly and coily hair and you’re looking for curl definition with a little slippage, this conditioner leaves curls defined without weighing them down.
Pattern Beauty Heavy Conditioner
Perfect for those with coily and tightly-textured hair, this heavy conditioner contains a hydrating blend of shea butter, avocado oil and safflower oil.
Pattern Beauty Intensive Conditioner
When your porous, denser textured hair needs its curl pattern restored or moisture replenished, this intensive conditioner this shea butter-based conditioner is reinforced with vitamin E to condition the scalp, hair and prevent breakage.
Pattern Beauty Leave-In Conditioner
Looking for curl definition that lasts all day? The leave-in conditioner is packed with nourishing oils that retain curl shape.
Pattern Beauty Cleansing Shampoo
Suitable for all hair types, this matcha green tea and aloe vera packed shampoo gives a deep cleanse to remove build up, without stripping away essential nutrients.
Pattern Beauty Jojoba Oil Hair Blend
For whenever your hair is in need of oiling, look to this nourishing, lightweight jojoba oil hair serum, combined with other oils including safflower oil, jojoba oil, rosehip oil, olive oil and lavender oil.
Pattern Beauty Curl Gel
Great for wash-and-go scenarios, this curl gel has a medium-hold so that your curls can retain their bounce, without the crunch.
Pattern Beauty Hydrating Mist
Is your hair feeling thirsty? This hydrating mist has you covered. Made with soothing aloe vera, moisturising coconut oil and avocado oil, it’s going to be hard not to spritz this all the time…
Pattern Beauty Strong Hold Gel
On those days you’re wanting to achieve a slicked back look with really thick curls and coils, this strong hold gel is your best friend. Apply to wet or dry hair and style as usual.
Pattern Beauty Styling Cream
Living up to the buttery texture Pattern is known for, this styling cream is exactly what you need when your curls want definition.
Pattern Beauty Edge Tool
Because it’s all about the little touches, when you’re looking to finalise your look with swirls and swoops, you’ll want this edge tool on hand.
Pattern Beauty Shower Brush
With its comfy handle, this is an in-shower hair brush that helps to gently detangle hair.
Pattern Beauty Hair Pick
Add height to your curls with the elongated prongs on this stylish hair pick tool.
