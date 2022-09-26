Whenever my sisters snoop through anything new in my beauty regime, they always fawn over the noticeably expensive or trendy brands. They say: “Oh, I want to try that new Olaplex,” and “Hang on, can you use this Chanel oil in your hair?” No one ever seems to notice the bright pink bottles that remain consistent on my haircare shelves.

I first tried the Umberto Giannini Curl Jelly in lockdown, early on in the pandemic. I decided to put my time indoors to use by getting to grips with my natural texture. I wanted to learn how to style my curls and how to cocktail products for the most defined outcome. In everyday life, I felt nervous to experiment with my texture for fear it would look silly or I would have to wait for my next hair wash in 10 days’ time to reset it. I did twist-outs, wash-and-gos, and Bantu knot-outs and got to grips with what my hair loved and what it hated.