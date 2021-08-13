George Northwood is the stylist behind Alexa Chung’s signature waves and Meghan Markle’s wedding hair – and now, you can achieve the same hairstyles with his haircare range.
George Northwood’s hairstyling credentials are seriously impressive.
He has been Alexa Chung’s go-to stylist for over a decade. In fact, the effortless, undone bob that is now known as the “Alexa” is Northwood’s signature haircut. He’s also the man behind Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s bouncy blow dry and Claudia Winkleman’s fringe.
Northwood is also the go-to hairstylist for Meghan Markle, having toured the world with her. He was even responsible for creating Markle’s iconic hairstyles for wedding in 2018.
So, it made sense when Northwood decided to launch his very own haircare range earlier this year, eponymously named Undone by George Northwood.
“It’s aimed at the hair everybody wants – an effortless, ‘undone’ style but we also want to undo the maze of hair,” explains Northwood.
Northwood’s haircare products consist of four categories: Undirty, Undamaged, Unparched and Unpolluted. “I’ve always felt that a lot of hair brands talk in a way that can be too technical and might bamboozle people,” he says. “So, we really played around with the language to make it super straightforward.”
And he has nailed it. Just a quick scan of the products will quickly show you which one is best suited to your hair type. The brand has also extended into styling products, all of which are clearly named – Volume Spray, Wave Holding Spray and Moisturising Cream – to cut out the confusion when it comes to shopping. And when you find a product you want, you’ll be pleased to see it comes with an affordable price point, too.
“We wanted to create something that was available to everyone,” he says. “It was about producing something with the efficacy of a high-end brand, so really high-performing ingredients, and also accessible price-wise for everyone.”
But that’s not all. All of the products are completely recyclable, including the pumps.
Since launching, Northwood says the Undirty range has been hugely popular. “But the product I use the most in the salon is the Hair Moisturiser – everybody loves it,” he says. “It’s a really simple product – you can put it in your hair when it’s wet or dry – and it’s been a real hit.”
Keen to try something for yourself? We round up every hair care product in the range.
Every haircare product in Undone by George Northwood
Undone by George Northwood Undamaged Shampoo
If your hair is damaged by harsh colouring or excessive heat styling, this is the formula for you. It contains creatine, which works to repair damaged bonds along the hair shaft.
Shop Undone by George Northwood Undamaged Shampoo at George Northwood, £18
Undone by George Northwood Undamaged Conditioner
Follow up with the accompanying conditioner. It’s formulated with nourishing vegetable proteins to strengthen hair and protect it against future breakage.
Shop Undone by George Northwood Undamaged Conditioner at George Northwood, £18
Undone by George Northwood Undirty Shampoo
Ideal for those with greasier hair, this shampoo shifts dirt for a satisfying cleanse that doesn’t strip the scalp.
Shop Undone by George Northwood Undirty Shampoo at George Northwood, £18
Undone by George Northwood Undirty Conditioner
Fermented minerals and sugar beet work together to leave hair shinier, stronger and hydrated.
Shop Undone by George Northwood Undirty Conditioner at George Northwood, £18
Undone by George Northwood Unparched Shampoo
From the weather and environment to the products you use, there are many things that can leave your hair thirsty. But this formula is like a quenching, hydrating drink for your hair.
Shop Undone by George Northwood Unparched Shampoo at George Northwood, £18
Undone by George Northwood Unparched Conditioner
A kale protein blend locks in moisture and leaves hair looking healthier and super glossy.
Shop Undone by George Northwood Unparched Conditioner at George Northwood, £18
Undone by George Northwood Unpolluted Shampoo
Northwood recognises the importance of giving your hair and scalp a deeper cleanse once a week – and that’s where this formula comes in. It strips out any build-up in your roots and protects hair against pollution.
Shop Undone by George Northwood Unpolluted Shampoo at George Northwood, £18
Undone by George Northwood Wave Holding Spray
A key tool to achieving Northwood’s signature waves, spritz this wave spray into hair for loose movement and texture.
Shop Undone by George Northwood Wave Holding Spray at George Northwood, £15
Undone by George Northwood Moisturising Cream
Some hairstyles don’t work on freshly washed hair, so it’s important to add a bit of grit and grip. This clever cream does exactly that while increasing volume in the roots.
Shop Undone by George Northwood Moisturising Cream at George Northwood, £15
Main image: Getty