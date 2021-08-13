George Northwood’s hairstyling credentials are seriously impressive. He has been Alexa Chung’s go-to stylist for over a decade. In fact, the effortless, undone bob that is now known as the “Alexa” is Northwood’s signature haircut. He’s also the man behind Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s bouncy blow dry and Claudia Winkleman’s fringe. Northwood is also the go-to hairstylist for Meghan Markle, having toured the world with her. He was even responsible for creating Markle’s iconic hairstyles for wedding in 2018.

So, it made sense when Northwood decided to launch his very own haircare range earlier this year, eponymously named Undone by George Northwood. “It’s aimed at the hair everybody wants – an effortless, ‘undone’ style but we also want to undo the maze of hair,” explains Northwood. Northwood’s haircare products consist of four categories: Undirty, Undamaged, Unparched and Unpolluted. “I’ve always felt that a lot of hair brands talk in a way that can be too technical and might bamboozle people,” he says. “So, we really played around with the language to make it super straightforward.”

And he has nailed it. Just a quick scan of the products will quickly show you which one is best suited to your hair type. The brand has also extended into styling products, all of which are clearly named – Volume Spray, Wave Holding Spray and Moisturising Cream – to cut out the confusion when it comes to shopping. And when you find a product you want, you’ll be pleased to see it comes with an affordable price point, too. “We wanted to create something that was available to everyone,” he says. “It was about producing something with the efficacy of a high-end brand, so really high-performing ingredients, and also accessible price-wise for everyone.” But that’s not all. All of the products are completely recyclable, including the pumps.

Since launching, Northwood says the Undirty range has been hugely popular. “But the product I use the most in the salon is the Hair Moisturiser – everybody loves it,” he says. “It’s a really simple product – you can put it in your hair when it’s wet or dry – and it’s been a real hit.” Keen to try something for yourself? We round up every hair care product in the range.

You may also like George Northwood Undone The Tools: meet the affordable hair tools that match up to their luxury counterparts

Every haircare product in Undone by George Northwood

Undone by George Northwood Moisturising Cream Undone by George Northwood Moisturising Cream Some hairstyles don’t work on freshly washed hair, so it’s important to add a bit of grit and grip. This clever cream does exactly that while increasing volume in the roots. Shop Undone by George Northwood Moisturising Cream at George Northwood, £15 buy now

You may also like Umberto Giannini Curl Jelly Scrunching Jelly review: “I’ve been using this hair product for over 14 years for effortless wavy curls”

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy