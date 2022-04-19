‘Vanilla almond butter’ is the soft, undone spring blonde that’s going viral on TikTok
No, it’s not a new drink from Starbucks. Vanilla almond butter is the new blonde hair colour trend to know, with over 7.3 million TikTok views and counting.
From smoked marshmallow and ultra-soft cashmere to solar, sunset and Bardot – there seems to be an endless list of ways to describe the varying shades of blonde hair.
Well, get your notebooks at the ready because there’s a new blonde hair colour gaining traction on social media: vanilla almond butter blonde. No, it’s not a cliched Starbucks order or wellness-inspired addition to your morning smoothie, vanilla almond butter blonde is a nutty hair colour that transforms from darker, cool-toned roots to lighter, soft ends.
Made popular by the TikTok user @hairby_chrissy, the trending hair video has been viewed over 7.3 million times and “liked” over 810,000 times. An easy-to-wear spring and summer hair colour (although any hair colour is suitable for any time, let’s be real), it’s a variation of the softer, more “undone” aesthetic coming to the fore.
If you’re not sure of the difference between solar, sunset and vanilla almond butter blonde or, if perhaps you want to brush up your knowledge of the various styles of highlight, we’ve got you covered.
Try this handy guide to every type of highlight and this 101 back to basics recap of every blonde hair trend we’ve seen become popular in recent years. In the mood for an on-trend spring hair colour that’s not blonde? You guessed it, we’ve got you there, too.
Main image: Chrissy Rasmussen