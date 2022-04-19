From smoked marshmallow and ultra-soft cashmere to solar, sunset and Bardot – there seems to be an endless list of ways to describe the varying shades of blonde hair.

Well, get your notebooks at the ready because there’s a new blonde hair colour gaining traction on social media: vanilla almond butter blonde. No, it’s not a cliched Starbucks order or wellness-inspired addition to your morning smoothie, vanilla almond butter blonde is a nutty hair colour that transforms from darker, cool-toned roots to lighter, soft ends.