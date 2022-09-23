Come autumn, the urge to hunker down with a cup of tea (or glass of dry red) feels palpable. We become reacquainted with the scarves and hats we haphazardly shoved away in March and return to layering warm items over warm items over – well, you get it. Unsurprisingly, our aesthetic seasons seem to follow suit.

“Usually, as pumpkin-spice latte season approaches, the desire for copper tones peaks. This year though, we saw shades of copper (think mahogany blonde and deep auburn), as early as spring,” says leading hairstylist, presenter and Evo international creative director Tom Smith.