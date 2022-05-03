Fluid ‘water waves’ hair was everywhere at the 2022 Met Gala
We’re going to see water waves hair much more this summer – learn how to do them yourself.
If like me, you spent the final few moments before sleep last night watching the trickle of celebrities enter the Met Gala red carpet, you might have spotted the same thing I did: there was one hairstyle that came out again, and then again, and then again. Characterised by loosely crimped, rippling waves, the hairstyle was seen on actors Hoyeon Jung, Phoebe Dynevor, Blake Lively and Sophie Turner, as well as performer Olivia Rodrigo.
So, what are water waves? And how can we do them at home? Leading hairstylist and Evo international creative director Tom Smith explains.
What are water waves?
“Inspired by Renaissance hair in the paintings of Sandro Botticelli, this style is worn extremely long and unstructured with a natural fluffy wave. It’s extremely youthful, with a free, relaxed ‘Mother Earth’ energy. The extra-long length is feminine and luxurious in a natural way.”
How to do water waves hair at home
Part haircut, part styling, there are a number of ways to affect the ethereal waves known as water waves, Botticelli waves or relaxed mermaid waves.
“Ask your stylist to keep your hair as long as possible, softening any blunt lines and encouraging your natural wave. You might want to consider extensions to get the super-long length. If you don’t have natural waves, use a small curling tong, twisting large sections around and stretching them out while the hair is still hot to get the fluffy elongated waves,” says Smith.
Sophie Turner
Joined by husband Joe Jonas and a burgeoning bump, actor Sophie Turner debuted dark copper hair on the Met Gala red carpet. Just shy of a tight crimp, the water waves are held close to the face, scraping the chin before tumbling down into undulating lengths.
Hoyeon Jung
Squid Game actor Hoyeon Jung combined two of 2022’s trending spring hairstyles: the casually glamourous half-up half-down with rippling dark water waves.
Phoebe Dynevor
Bridgerton actor Phoebe Dynevor edged into an almost-brown-but-still-copper shade (reminiscent of a copper coin, somewhat) on the Met Gala 2022 red carpet, styled in a centre part and worn long down her back.
Olivia Rodrigo
Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo styled her loose water waves with ethereal purple butterfly accessories.
Blake Lively
A relaxed approach to the tighter water wave, Blake Lively kept the top of her hair straight and smooth, finishing in bigger waves towards the bottom.
Main image: Getty