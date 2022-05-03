If like me, you spent the final few moments before sleep last night watching the trickle of celebrities enter the Met Gala red carpet, you might have spotted the same thing I did: there was one hairstyle that came out again, and then again, and then again. Characterised by loosely crimped, rippling waves, the hairstyle was seen on actors Hoyeon Jung, Phoebe Dynevor, Blake Lively and Sophie Turner, as well as performer Olivia Rodrigo.

So, what are water waves? And how can we do them at home? Leading hairstylist and Evo international creative director Tom Smith explains.