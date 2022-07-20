Wedding season is upon us and whether you’re part of the bridal party or simply attending the ceremonies of your loved ones, there’s a lot to think about when it comes to getting wedding ready.

From romantic make-up styles to bridal ready hair, there’s nothing quite like wedding glam. But with so many options (and a million picture opportunities on the day), you’ll want to make sure you opt for a style you truly love.

Instagram is full of wedding hairstyle inspiration but the sheer volume of posts can be pretty overwhelming. After all, do you go for something boho-chic, ultra glam or sleek and timeless? That’s where we can help. We’ve rounded up some of our favourite wedding day hairstyles from our Instagram saved feeds, to help you choose which style is right for you.