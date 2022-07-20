19 über chic wedding guest hairstyle pictures to save to your camera roll
Wedding season is upon us and whether you’re part of the bridal party or simply attending the ceremonies of your loved ones, there’s a lot to think about when it comes to getting wedding ready.
From romantic make-up styles to bridal ready hair, there’s nothing quite like wedding glam. But with so many options (and a million picture opportunities on the day), you’ll want to make sure you opt for a style you truly love.
Instagram is full of wedding hairstyle inspiration but the sheer volume of posts can be pretty overwhelming. After all, do you go for something boho-chic, ultra glam or sleek and timeless? That’s where we can help. We’ve rounded up some of our favourite wedding day hairstyles from our Instagram saved feeds, to help you choose which style is right for you.
Whether you’re a wedding guest looking for hair inspiration, or you’re part of a bridesmaid party that all have different hair textures – we’ve got 19 ultra-chic options for you to choose from…
Teeny-tiny front braids
Seriously simple to DIY while still looking cute and chic, these teeny-tiny front braids are an easy option for a wedding guest hairstyle that requires zero effort and minimal fuss.
Slick 90s pony
Want something with a little more style? Opt for a slick sky-high pony, like this one from Laura Harrier. Keep the front pieces loose (very 90s-chic) and wrap hair around the hair-tie for a stylish finish.
Butterfly clip blowout
If you’re into the resurgence of 00s hair trends, you’ll love this butterfly clip blowout. One pretty little detail can take your hair from every day to wedding ready in seconds.
Loose side plait
Another seriously simple (but gorgeous) style is the forever favourite: side plait. Keep things loose and relaxed for a romantic, boho feel.
Big bouncy blowout
Admittedly you’ve got to have a pretty good head of hair to pull this off in the first place but if volume is on your side – celebrate those strands with a full-on, bouncy blowout.
Slicked-back messy bun
Perfect for hot days, why not combine an ultra-slick look with something more romantic and boho – enter, the slicked-back messy bun.
Ace your accessories
Wedding guest hairstyles are all about adding a little something extra special to your every day hair look – which is where accessories are great. Pull your hair back with a couple of bejewelled hair slides and watch how your hair is instantly elevated to glamorous guest heights.
Romantic half braid
This romantic half braid is gorgeous for summer weddings. Keep the front pieces of your hair loose and leave half your braid undone for a low-key and relaxed look.
Slicked-back knot bun
If you’re going to a black-tie wedding, this super slick knotted bun is a great option. Add lots of hair oil to tame frizz and flyaways (plus, you’ll be giving your hair a nourishing all-day treatment, too).
Low messy bun
An all-time favourite for wedding day styles: the low messy bun never goes out of fashion. Add plaits to enhance texture and pull out face-framing pieces for pretty boho vibes.
Ultra volume pony
Amp up your everyday ponytail with a sky-high volume style. This impressive updo uses waves to add serious volume and texture. Try backcombing pieces of your pony and spritzing a dry shampoo or volume mist through the lengths for added va-va-voom.
Angelic halo braids
These gorgeous milkmaid braids are a great option if you want to wear your hair up but still show off a major style. Plus, they’re not as hard to do as they look. Simply pigtail plait your hair in a centre parting before wrapping each plait around your head and securing with bobby pins.
Claw-clip updo
This major topknot is given extra oomph by adding an oversized claw clip into the mix. Simple, yet seriously satisfying. (While you’re at it, you might want to check out our favourite claw clip hairstyles here.)
Fishtail halo braids
If the traditional milkmaid braid doesn’t quite float your boat, why not try a modern update: the fishtail halo braid. It’s giving us major Grecian goddess vibes.
Side-swept waves
Sleek and glamorous, these perfectly smooth waves are perfect for a fancy wedding style. Add a deep side parting and sweep your hair over to one side for extra Hollywood glam points.
Pretty ribbon pony
You might’ve noticed by this point that we love a hair accessory and what’s easier than adding a pretty ribbon bow to your easy ponytail updo? Simple and stunning.
Super-smooth half updo
Easy but effective, the half-up half-down hairstyle is a wedding day classic. Keep the front pieces loose and add lots of smoothing serum to keep flyaways and frizz in check.
The double bun
Okay so this might be a look to take to your hairstylist but how gorgeous is this double knotted bun? An elevated way to upgrade your classic messy bun, it features two knots and tonnes of hair texture.
Low ballerina knot
Simple, chic and seriously elegant – this low ballerina knot is perfect for a traditional, black tie wedding.
Main image: Getty