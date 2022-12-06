Wednesday bangs are trending on social media and they’re a great first fringe to get
Romantic and chic, meet the Wednesday bang.
TV is serving good hair right now. From Elizabeth Debicki’s choppy, perpetually wrought hair in The Crown to Jennifer Coolidge’s intensely glamorous, always ‘done’ looks on the second season of White Lotus and the intricate creations for House Of The Dragon and Rings Of Power, there’s been a wave of impressive, covetable hairstyles beamed into our brains.
Most recently – and most prolifically on social media – the world has stopped for Jenna Ortega’s fringe. Yes, those Wednesday bangs.
Ortega’s character, the inimitable, formidable, somewhat sadistic Wednesday Addams on Netflix’s Wednesday, has an enviable fringe – so much so that people are trying to emulate it at home. Users on TikTok are taking to the task, snipping and slicing away at the hair around their faces to create a full, curtain-esque fringe that’s parted in the middle.
While I’m not suggesting you go at it yourself, I do think this fringe is a brilliant place to start if you’re toying with the idea of a new style. They’re long enough to clip back, should you want, while still looking romantic and chic. Before you book an appointment, have a flick through these styles – there’s everything from baby Wednesday bangs to heavier, curly and wavy versions. Inspiration galore.
Classic Wednesday bangs
Sleek Wednesday bangs
Baby Wednesday bangs
Heavy Wednesday bangs
Wavy Wednesday bangs
Curly wavy bangs
Slick Wednesday bangs
Light Wednesday bangs
Side-part Wednesday bangs
Mid-length Wednesday bangs
Main image: Getty