Ortega’s character, the inimitable, formidable, somewhat sadistic Wednesday Addams on Netflix’s Wednesday, has an enviable fringe – so much so that people are trying to emulate it at home. Users on TikTok are taking to the task, snipping and slicing away at the hair around their faces to create a full, curtain-esque fringe that’s parted in the middle.

While I’m not suggesting you go at it yourself, I do think this fringe is a brilliant place to start if you’re toying with the idea of a new style. They’re long enough to clip back, should you want, while still looking romantic and chic. Before you book an appointment, have a flick through these styles – there’s everything from baby Wednesday bangs to heavier, curly and wavy versions. Inspiration galore.